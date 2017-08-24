Woman's Missing Tombstone Had Been Used as a Chair

Tombstone found, given to the Pelion Police Department (Photo: WLTX)

Pelion, SC (WLTX) - Cemeteries are silent, yet full of people gone but not forgotten. Sarah Rogers may have been both. Her tombstone was found and handed in to the Pelion Police Department.

"Someone brought it here a few months ago and said they found it on a piece of rental property they were clearing," Interim Police Chief Michael Crider with the Pelion Police Department said.

Nicknamed "Ollie," Rogers was the matriarch of her family, and her tombstone had been used as a chair.

"It was in the yard, it's like someone was sitting on it around a fire pit," Crider said.

Crider says they've been searching for the 65- year-old's family for months.

"Online searching, trying to check obituaries and so forth," Crider said.

With no luck, they turned to Facebook and had an answer within days.

"I had two comments on Facebook saying to check Bush River Memorial Gardens, and I called them today and they said yes it was confirmed," Crider said.

Workers at the Bush River Memorial Gardens tell us they still haven't been able to get in touch with Sarah's family because their contact numbers have been disconnected. They hope anyone with information will come forward.

"Just being somebody's footstone I mean, it's important," Crider said.

Crider says they are still not sure how the tombstone ended up on the rental property.

