Women Murdered At Greensboro Apartment

GREENSBORO, NC -- Greensboro police are investigating a murder at a Swing Rd. apartment complex early Monday morning.

Detectives say just before 12:30 a.m., someone called police about a woman with serious injuries in her apartment. Investigators say when they got into the apartment, they found the 36-year-old woman dead with gunshot wounds.

As of 6 a.m., detectives were still on scene collecting evidence and had no suspect information.

Police want anyone with information or tips to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can be anonymous, and tips leading to an arrest can yield a $2,000 reward.

The apartment complex website indicates River Birch is a public housing complex, marketed as a "safe and quiet neighborhood." The homicide comes just days after Greensboro police held a community forum on ways to address violent crime, which was up 11 percent last year from the year before.

