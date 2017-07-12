Worker Electrocuted At Elkin Elementary School

ELKIN, NC - Emergency crews responded to Elkin Elementary School after they heard someone was electrocuted on Wednesday.

According to the school, an electrician from Barker Electric was changing a light bulb when he was shocked and went into cardiac arrest.

According to emergency officials, the man was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital and is now doing well.

The district maintenance supervisor, John Atemueller, said members of the school's custodial staff jumped in to help the worker.

