Would Triad Law Enforcement Run Into An Active Shooter Situation?

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- 17 people were killed on Valentines day, when a gunman open fire at a high school.

Now, new questions are being raised about the initial response to the shooting by some Broward County Sheriff's deputies.

Coral Springs Police Officers say they arrived at the school shortly after the shooting and found the deputies outside with guns drawn, but did not go into the school.

That means they say four law enforcement officers were outside the building during an active shooting, and did not go inside.

Deputy and school resource officer Scot Peterson resigned this week over claims he did not enter the school.

The sheriff said Peterson instead took a defensive position outside during the shooting.

It's hard to think someone who promised to protect our kids is standing on the side lines, but is that actually safer for everyone? Or where they in the wrong?

We took that question to the experts, two triad Sheriffs.

Local law enforcement say the reports from Florida are troubling, and if they happened in the Triad, they say there's no question even the first officer on scene to a shooting situation walk inside to help.

"The first officer on scene is going to engage here in Guilford County. I can tell you that right now," said Guilford County Sheriff BJ Barnes.

"We are trained to identify the threat, drive to the threat, and stop the threat. Plain and simple," said Rockingham County Sheriff, Sam Page.

The Sheriffs from Guilford, and Rockingham Counties both say that's the whole point of their job -- to protect you and help stop the threat - even if only one officer is present.

This is a change though from the past before there were so many school shootings.

Before Columbine, protocol was to surround the area, and wait for the SWAT team-- but those days are long gone.

"We found out after Columbine, that every minute counts. Every shooting situation we have seen since then -- we have changed our model. Our model is this. You don't wait for the rest of the troops," said Sam Page, the Rockingham County Sheriff.

Both Sheriffs understand the decision to go in isn't an easy one, but what happened in Florida -- can't be allowed to happen here.

"I've heard that, and it's disturbing. I would hate to think that anything like that would happen around here -- in fact we've had this discussion with out guys and nothing like that will happen around here," said Barnes.

"At the end of the day, we signed up to protect and serve the public. That's it, plain and simple. Anything less is unacceptable," said Page.

When we asked the Sheriffs if they believe any of their men would ever stop at the door -- they both answered without hesitation -- no chance.

