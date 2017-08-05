Wrecker Club Holds ‘Slow Down, Move Over' Convoy

Photo: WFMY News 2 @SHiggon2

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Triad Wrecker Drivers Club wants drivers to obey the North Carolina law that says slow down and move over. They want tow truck operators to be able to do their job and not get hurt in the process.

Justin Cook, a driver with Davis Towing & Recovery in Winston-Salem, stressed the law’s significance, especially since he’s had several close calls in the last few days.



“People need to understand that this law is not to inconvenience them, it’s to help save a life of either myself or my fellow emergency service personnel,” Cook said.



The wrecker club held a slow-down convoy Saturday morning and afterward had family-friendly events in the Hanes Mall parking lot.



One worker said he was kneeling by the driver’s side to check a problem and another driver went by so fast and so close, he felt the mirror of the car whiz by over his head.



The law to slow down and move over includes fire and EMT responders, police, tow trucks, service vehicles, DOT workers and IMAP personnel.

Have a news tip: Contact us via news@wfmy.com, Facebook or Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY