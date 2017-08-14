Man Seen In Surveillance Video Could Be Tied To Murder

The Winston-Salem Police Dept. released surveillance pictures and video from ATMs in Mocksville and Lexington. They say the person seen here tried to use 66-year-old Jack Atkins' bank cards. Atkins was found dead in his home on Columbine Drive on July 18th.

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 9:11 PM. EDT August 14, 2017

