WS/FCS Hiring More Than Just Teachers; Hundreds Of Jobs Still Open

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School District is still hiring for hundreds of vacancies ahead of the 2017/2018 school year.

They're looking for teachers, of course, but they also need nutrition staff, bus drivers and maintenance workers.

"It's critical," says Matt Dixson, Chief Operating Officer of Human Resources at WS/FCS. "If something goes down, we need people qualified to fix it to keep kids comfortable with the temperature, with the right lighting, to get kids to and from school to help prepare their meals and serve their meals. It's just as important as the teachers to have a successful school system."

Maintenance jobs are particularly in high demand right now.

"I can't keep up with the demand," says Dwight Cornelison, an instructor at Forsyth Tech Community College. "I have employers calling me every day wanting the students."

He says all of his students that wanted jobs after graduation this year, got them. He hopes to see more students get into this field.

"We need to get the message to this younger generation that we have jobs in the trade. You can make a good living."

Andrew Kiger is proof. He's about to graduate from Forsyth Tech's plumbing program and already has a job lined up.

"Pretty easy," he says of the job search. "It's not difficult. There's a lot of demand for it. Absolutely."

As for the schools, WS/FCS says it's never too late to apply. The district regularly holds orientation meetings and will even hold a job fair in the fall once the school year starts.

They offer incentives for teachers, like supplemental pay and discounts through the Chamber of Commerce.

Other districts in the Triad are also hiring right now.

