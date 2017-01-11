WSPD: Woman Hit, Killed By Car

(Photo: Colin, Kayla)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem Police said a woman died after being hit by a car Wednesday night.

Officers responded to University Parkway near Northwest Boulevard on a report of a pedestrian struck.

They said their on-scene investigation indicated a Mercedes Benz was traveling north on University Parkway. Investigators said 43-year-old Katricia Smith was attempting to cross University Parkway and was struck by the car.

Police said Smith died at the scene as a result of her injuries from the crash.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Traffic enforcement Unit led the investigation.

