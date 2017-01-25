WSSU Rams Are Ready To 'March' Into Battle!

WSSU Rams preparing for Battle of the Bands competition in Atlanta. (Photo: WFMY)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem State University's Red Sea of Sound marching band is ready to compete for the sweet sound of victory.

The marching band will represent North Carolina at the Honda Battle of the Bands on Saturday, January 28 in Atlanta. The Rams were one of eight bands selected to perform.

This is the band's sixth appearance in the event. The Rams will compete against some of the best marching bands of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The battle at the Georgia Dome is one of the final events in the Battle of the Bands. More than 60,000 are expected to attend.

Good luck, Rams! Represent the Triad!

