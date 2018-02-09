WSSU Cross Country, Track Coach James Daniels Suspended Pending Investigation

Photo: wssurams.com (Photo: WFMY)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem State University coach James Daniels has been suspended pending an investigation, according to the school's media relations.

Jay Davis, with WSSU's media relations, says Daniels, who coached the track and field and cross-country teams, received a letter Thursday, February 8, indicating he was suspended. Davis couldn't comment on the nature of the investigation or whether it was being conducted by the school.

This was Daniels' first year at the school. He was hired in 2017 to coach cross-country and track and field. He previously worked with the track and field program at North Carolina A&T.

While he's suspended, Davis says Assistant Coach Tamika Kinchen will be leading the team.

© 2018 WFMY-TV