WWII Veteran Found Stuffed In A Suitcase Gets Proper Military Burial

WWII Veteran Robert Brooks Receives Proper Burial. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- "We'd go fishing and we caught 20 fish, we'd clean them, keep four. And he'd always insist on taking the rest down to the convent to give the nuns a fish dinner."

This is how Jay Brooks, of Greensboro, wants to remember his father; a kind and compassionate man. Not the way he was found.

"He was very undignified," Brooks explains. "Cramming him into a suitcase."

Investigators say Jay's father Robert Brooks, a World War II Veteran, died of natural causes in New York in January. His remains found stuffed in a suitcase 2 months later on a farm in Arkansas. Investigators are still trying to figure out why his body was taken there. At this point, 4 people have been arrested in the case.

"I was in denial that it couldn't possibly be him."

Investigators say neighbors claiming to be caretakers took advantage of him financially after he passed.

"My father was a trusting man," Jay tells. "He was brought up in an era where your word was a bond."

After weeks of despair for Jay, finally some relief. His father received the proper burial he deserved.

Patriot Riders took his body from Arkansas to Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia, South Carolina, hundreds of miles to bury and honor the war hero.

Robert Brooks served in the U.S. Air Force as a ball turret gunner on a B17 bomber.

"That was one of the most dangerous jobs," Jay explains.

Jay says the outpouring of support after this tragedy restored his faith in humanity and the dignity his father always deserved.

"He'd give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. Even if it was the only one he had."

© 2017 WFMY-TV