Yacht Runs Aground Near Eastern NC River

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WVEC) -- The US Coast Guard assisted a yacht that had run aground and began taking on water over the weekend in the Pasquotank River, not far from Elizabeth City.
The 43-foot motor boat Eager Miss reported the incident to watchstanders around 4 p.m. Sunday. Six adults and one child were on board at the time.
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.
A Coast Guard Response Boat-Small (RB-S) responded and once on scene, crew members brought a pump on board to keep up with the flow of water.
A commercial towing vessel was brought out, and towed the disabled yacht and its passengers to the Pelican Marina in Elizabeth City.
© 2017 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs