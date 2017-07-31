Yacht Runs Aground Near Eastern NC River

Crew from U.S. Coast Guard Station Elizabeth City assist a 43-foot motor boat taking on water in the Pasquotank River near Elizabeth City, July 30, 2017. (Photo: Petty Officer 2nd Class Frederick Lamm, USCG)

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WVEC) -- The US Coast Guard assisted a yacht that had run aground and began taking on water over the weekend in the Pasquotank River, not far from Elizabeth City.

The 43-foot motor boat Eager Miss reported the incident to watchstanders around 4 p.m. Sunday. Six adults and one child were on board at the time.

A Coast Guard Response Boat-Small (RB-S) responded and once on scene, crew members brought a pump on board to keep up with the flow of water.

A commercial towing vessel was brought out, and towed the disabled yacht and its passengers to the Pelican Marina in Elizabeth City.

