Yadkin Co. Park Closed Due To Incident

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 4:57 PM. EDT April 14, 2017

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. -- A park in Yadkin County is shut down due to an incident.

The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office is there along with five additional teams at Yadkin Memorial Park. The gate is locked. A park worker said they had to close it earlier on Friday due to the incident.

A dive team, a sheriff’s deputy and a person with a search dog have been allowed to go inside the park. The Yadkin County Sheriff's Office hasn't told us what this incident is at this time. There is a 140 acre lake inside the park called lake Hampton, and people are allowed to fish and boat on the water.

A park worker said they should be back open on Saturday.

