Yadkin Co. Park Closed Due To Incident

Yadkin Memorial Park (Photo: WFMY)

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. -- A park in Yadkin County is shut down due to an incident.

The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office is there along with five additional teams at Yadkin Memorial Park. The gate is locked. A park worker said they had to close it earlier on Friday due to the incident.

Yadkin Memorial Park closed due to a situation inside. We know Yadkin Co. Sheriff's Office is there along w/ dive crews @WFMY pic.twitter.com/an2Noov67g — Erica Stapleton (@EricaReportsAll) April 14, 2017

A dive team, a sheriff’s deputy and a person with a search dog have been allowed to go inside the park. The Yadkin County Sheriff's Office hasn't told us what this incident is at this time. There is a 140 acre lake inside the park called lake Hampton, and people are allowed to fish and boat on the water.

A park worker said they should be back open on Saturday.

