Yadkin County Woman Wins $150,000 Lottery Prize

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A Yadkin County woman is celebrating after winning 150,000 bucks!

Beverly Royall of Yadkinville won $150,000 playing the Holiday Riches scratch-off game.

She claimed her prize money on Monday at the NC lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After taxes, she took home over $104,000.

Royall bought the $5 ticket at the 4 Brothers on South State Street in Yadkinville.

Holiday Riches launched in November. Since Royall won the last of three top prizes, the lottery will begin steps to end the game.

