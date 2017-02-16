'Young & The Restless' And ‘Bold & The Beautiful' To Re-air

The Young and the Restless and The Bold and The Beautiful Pics. CBS & Thinkstock (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – WFMY News 2 will air Thursday's episodes of, “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful” early Friday morning. The programs did not air originally due to President Trump’s address.

The shows will air overnight (Thursday) airing early Friday morning on February 17. Make sure you set your DVR.

Programming Friday, February 17

The Young and the Restless will air at 1:37 a.m.

The Bold and the Beautiful will air at 2:37 a.m.

