Your Plastic Bottles Make Clothes For Nike, North Face And More

GREENSBORO, NC - Did you know that your plastic bottles can go into clothes for brands like Nike, Adidas, American Eagle, North Face, and more?

Repreve is a 10 year in the making project developed by Unifi. What they do is they take recycled bottles, chop them up, burn them down to little bead like parts, and then spin them into yarn.

All of this is happening right here in the Triad, with the bottle washing facility in Reidsvillle, yarn spinning in Yadkinville, and the company headquarters right here in Greensboro.

The company now works with over 200 name brand and has converted over 5 billion bottles into clothing.

And the trend is growing!

According to Eddle Ingle who is responsible for the supply chain, they are working with 10 to 15 new brand every month! He also said at the Reidsville washing facility wash over 2 billion bottles a year!

Ingle says North Carolina has a high recycle rate than the national average. So to educate and share what they are doing, Repreve is on the road going to festivals, manufacture facilities and more!

