Yum Yum Condemned After SUV Crashes Into Its Building

Car crashes into wall of Yum Yum's. (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The staple hot dog and ice cream shop on UNCG's campus known as Yum Yum's has been condemned after a car crashed into the side of the building on Wednesday.

The accident happened shortly before 2 p.m. UNCG Assistant Chief Paul Lester says it appears that the driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake while trying to park.

The city has condemned the building until it's safe to occupy. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/DZuNRpqb4E — Don Richard (@monkeytruckman) March 15, 2017

Lester says the crash caused significant damage to the building. The damaged wall is parallel to the ice cream counter. Fortunately, no employees were hurt.

The driver was okay, but her car had to be towed.

There is no word when Yum Yum's will reopen.

Copyright 2017 WFMY