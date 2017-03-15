Yum Yum Condemned After SUV Crashes Into Its Building

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The staple hot dog and ice cream shop on UNCG's campus known as Yum Yum's has been condemned after a car crashed into the side of the building on Wednesday.
The accident happened shortly before 2 p.m. UNCG Assistant Chief Paul Lester says it appears that the driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake while trying to park.
Lester says the crash caused significant damage to the building. The damaged wall is parallel to the ice cream counter. Fortunately, no employees were hurt.
The driver was okay, but her car had to be towed.
There is no word when Yum Yum's will reopen.
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs