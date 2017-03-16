WFMY
Yum Yum Fans Use Social Media to Show Support After Accident Closes Business

Benjamin Powell, WFMY 11:00 AM. EDT March 16, 2017

GREENSBORO, NC -- People all around Greensboro and city of Greensboro employees are offering support to the owners of Yum Yum Better Ice Cream and Hotdogs after a car crashed through the restaurant on Wednesday.

Nobody was injured but city inspectors have condemned the building due to the damage from the wreck.

According to the restaurant's Facebook page, Yum Yum will be closed till repairs are made.

 

Owners say it could take a few weeks.

In the meantime, Yum Yum is garnering overwhelming support on social media.

Even the City of Greensboro is speaking out about the accident, they said in a tweet:

"This is not ok. We need to rally to fix this immediately."

WFMY News 2's Ben Powell is digging deeper into the history of the restaurant that has been a Greensboro staple since 1906.

 

