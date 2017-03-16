Yum Yum Fans Use Social Media to Show Support After Accident Closes Business

Staple hot dog and ice cream shop "Yum Yum" has been condemned after a SUV crashed into the side of its building. (Photo: WFMY, WFMY)

GREENSBORO, NC -- People all around Greensboro and city of Greensboro employees are offering support to the owners of Yum Yum Better Ice Cream and Hotdogs after a car crashed through the restaurant on Wednesday.

Nobody was injured but city inspectors have condemned the building due to the damage from the wreck.

Yum Yum ice cream was condemned today and I am devastated.

/tweet that mostly only Greensboro people will understand. Let's be sad together. — Tar Heel Blog (@tarheelblog) March 15, 2017

According to the restaurant's Facebook page, Yum Yum will be closed till repairs are made.

Owners say it could take a few weeks.

In the meantime, Yum Yum is garnering overwhelming support on social media.

Whoever hit yum yum's is about to get jumped by all of Greensboro — Ian McGill (@ianmcgilll) March 16, 2017

Even the City of Greensboro is speaking out about the accident, they said in a tweet:

"This is not ok. We need to rally to fix this immediately."

WFMY News 2's Ben Powell is digging deeper into the history of the restaurant that has been a Greensboro staple since 1906.

