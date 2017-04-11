Yum Yum Owner Bernard Aydelette Dies

Yum Yum Owner Bernard Aydelette passes away. Pic. Yum Yum Facebook (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Yum Yum is known for its hot dogs and ice cream and even more so the people behind the counter that have helped to continue a family legacy since 1906.

One of those was Greensboro owner Bernard Aydelette. According to, Yum Yum’s Facebook page, Aydelette has passed away.

The family posted on Yum Yum’s Facebook page, “It is with great sadness and heavy hearts to let you know that our beloved owner, Mr. Bernard Aydelette, passed away today. He was a wonderful and kind man, who loved his family, his country, his Yum Yum and Greensboro. Please pray for our family as we grieve "Papa Bernard" as he is known to his grandchildren and great grandsons.”

The restaurant was started in 1906 by Wisdom B. Aydelette, Sr. and has been a staple in Greensboro ever since.

The restaurant recently reopened after it was condemned following a car that crashed into the building.

