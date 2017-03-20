WFMY
Yum Yum Owner Hopes Restaurant Will Open Soon

Alma McCarty, WFMY 11:34 AM. EDT March 20, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The owner of Yum Yum Better Ice Cream and Hot Dogs says his business could possibly open this week, pending building and electrical inspections. 

Clint Aydelette says by Tuesday afternoon he should know if the popular restaurant can partially open. However, it's up to the inspectors - who will check the plumbing and electrical work, as well as the stability of the roof and walls.

Last week, the staple hot dog and ice cream shop on UNCG's campus was condemned after a car crashed into the side of the building. It has been closed for repairs since Wednesday. 

