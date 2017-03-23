Yum Yum Owner Says Restaurant Will Reopen Friday

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The owner of Yum Yum Better Ice Cream and Hot Dogs says his business will reopen on Friday.
The owner Clint Aydelette says he met with a health inspector on Thursday and got the okay to reopen his business.
Last week, the staple hot dog and ice cream shop on UNCG's campus was condemned after a car crashed into the side of the building. It has been closed for repairs since last Wednesday.
