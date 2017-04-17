Mailboxes Destroyed by Explosive Devices in Rockingham Co.

WENTWORTH, NC — Two Mailboxes were destroyed by explosive devices Sunday in Rockingham County according to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Department.

RELATED: Six Shot After Fight In Rockingham County

Deputies responded to calls on Bethlehem Road in Eden and Snead Road in Stoneville to find mailboxes destroyed by what appeared to be homemade explosive devices. Deputies say it's unclear whether the locations were randomly selected.

Detectives investigated both crime scenes and forwarded evidence of the devices to the ATF.

North Carolina General Statutes declare anyone who willfully and maliciously damages any real or personal property of any kind belonging to someone else is guilty of a Class G felony.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Copyright 2017 WFMY