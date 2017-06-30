Making 4th Of July Travel Easy

- (Photo: Ingram Publishing)

GREENSBORO, NC – The 4th of July is here and millions of Americans are celebrating our nation’s independence by going on vacation. A record-breaking number of people will travel more than 50 miles away from home according to AAA. More than 44 million people are expected take to the roads, skies and waters this holiday weekend.

Out of those travelers 37.5 will drive to their destinations. AAA says this is a result of good employment rates and low gas prices. Gas Buddy says the price of a gallon of regular gas is at an all-time low for summer vacation. The national average price is $2.28 but here in North Carolina the average is $2.079 and we found gas in the Triad for just $1.88 per gallon.





Another record-breaking number of Americans will take to the friendly skies for the 4th of July - 4.6% more people than last year. More people flying will likely mean crowded airports and long lines so we put together some tips to make your 4th of July travel a little bit easier.

If you’re traveling with kids:

Kayak.com says make sure you keep them entertained. If that’s with videos and games, make sure you download them ahead of time so you’ll have access even if you’re offline.

Kayak travel experts said Virgin Airlines is the best for kids and the best hotel chain for families is Marriot.

If you’re traveling with pets:

Trupanion.com says try to fly with them “in-cabin.” You’ll want to check with your airline to see what the size and weight restrictions are for pets flying with you.

The best airline for pets? Trupanion says try American. They have first-class options for yout four-legged family members.

As far as hotels go Kayak.com says Kimpton is the best for pets.

Before you get to the airport check security wait times. All you have to do is go to TSA.org and type in what airport you’re flying from to see how long you’ll be in line. You should also check out FlightAware.com for flight delays across the nation. They even have a tool that lets you track your incoming flight.

This might seem like a no-brainer but don’t check a bag! Baggage drop lines can be some of the worst and most of the time it costs anywhere from $25 to $100 to check a bag. If you’re worried about not having enough space in a carry-on-sized bag, try rolling your clothes – it saves space!





