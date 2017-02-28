Man Accused Of Shooting Deputy No Stranger To Sheriff's Office

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. -- The man accused of shooting a Deputy Monday evening has a history of violence, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

Donald Meador, 53, is accused of shooting Deputy Matthew Self and forcing police into a 7-hour stand off.

He is facing charges of attempted first degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer and two counts of assault inflicting serious bodily injury, according to the District Attorney.

But this isn't Meador's first encounter with the Sheriff's Office.

An investigation report outlines Meador's previous arrest in March of 2016. He was accused of assaulting his wife and resisting a public officer.

The Sheriff said Deputies have responded to Meador's house 13 times since 2010.

Deputy Self's Lieutenant said Self had personally responded to one of the calls about a year ago.

"He is familiar with Mr. Meador. But nothing could have prepared him for what happened last night," Lieutenant Leonard Antonelli said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Deputy Self was recovering from several surgeries at Cone Hospital.

Lieutenant Antonelli said Self has been awake and talking. He also said Self's parents are with him at the hospital.

"It's a family. The officers that work together are a family," Antonelli explained. "And when one of them gets hurt it's like losing a loved one. It's very, very painful and very, very difficult to deal with."

Meador was also taken to the hospital after shooting himself in the cheek. He is stable, the Sheriff's Office said.

