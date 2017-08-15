Man drowns trying to save other swimmer at Outer Banks beach

Cape Hatteras, N.C. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Captain-tucker)

OCRACOKE ISLAND, NC (WVEC) -- A visitor drowned in the Outer Banks on Monday afternoon, the National Parks Service said.

According to NPS, a 63-year-old man from out-of-state was caught in a strong rip current while trying to save another swimmer in distress off Cape Hatteras National Seashore, near Ocracoke Island's Pony Pen beach access.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore Law Enforcement Rangers, Hyde County deputies, lifeguards, Ocracoke Emergency Medical Services, and the Ocracoke Fire Department all responded and attempted to revive the swimmer, but the man died.

The other swimmer was able to safely return to shore.

Outer Banks Group Superintendent David Hallac said, “our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Swells generated by Hurricane Gert in the Atlantic Ocean are expected to cause strong surf and rip current conditions from North Carolina to New York over the next several days, the National Hurricane Center reported. Gert is forecast to stay out to sea.

