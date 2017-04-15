Robert Keith Sargent

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – Alamance County Deputies say a Winston-Salem man tried to solicit an undercover officer who he thought was a 13-year-old girl and then lead deputies on a short chase after he got caught.

39-year-old Robert Keith Sargent Jr. is charged with:

Soliciting a Minor by Computer for a Sex Act and did Appear On-Scene (G.S. 14-202.3(C)(2))

Flee to Elude Arrest with Motor Vehicle (G.S. 20-141.5(B))

Careless and Reckless Driving (G.S. 20-140(B))

Driving While License Revoked (G.S. 20-28(A))

SARGENT was booked into Alamance Co. Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond. The investigation is ongoing.



