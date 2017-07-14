Camel (Photo: kanoksak Detboon)

LA PLATA, MD (WUSA9) - A man was severely injured in a camel attack in Charles County, Md.

The animal is part of a circus that set up at the Charles County fairgrounds in La Plata.

Officials say the camel turned on its handler as it was being unloaded from a horse trailer.

The 57-year-old employee of the Lewis and Clark Circus was airlifted to the hospital in a police helicopter. Officials say he had severe head and leg injuries.

The circus says all performances at the location have been canceled because of permit issues.

