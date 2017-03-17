WFMY
Massive great white shark swimming off Myrtle Beach coast

WCNC 2:35 PM. EDT March 17, 2017

MYRTLE BEACH - A 12-foot great white shark is swimming off the coast of Myrtle Beach, according to data from the OCEARCH website.

The shark's name is Hilton.  It measures a whopping 12 feet 5 inches and weighs 1,326 pounds.  Hilton got its name after it was tagged off the coast of Hilton Head March 3.

Tracking data shows Hilton traveled north to the Myrtle Beach coast where it has spent the past several days.

 

 

The OCEARCH website allows users to track Hilton and many other sharks around the world.

