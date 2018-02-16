Millions online fall in love with cheer sisters

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Millions of people on the web have become captivated by two Virginia sisters.

Na'Shiyah and Sherriyah Morris are 10-years apart but they're pretty similar.

They love the same thing: cheer.

It all started with a video posted on Instagram and Twitter of them doing a cheer routine.

Senior Solo Ft// My Little Sister 💙🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/DgLE1zhnAU — Shiyah (@youngyeeezy) February 10, 2018

To Na'Shiyah and Sherriyah Morris, it was just another cheer routine for Granby High School. It's now garnered more than 5 million views ... and counting!

Sherriyah has been cheering alongside her older sister for years. She's learned through watching and asking Na'Shiyah lots of questions.

"Like, before a game, she'll pull me to the side and be like 'Come here. How do you do this? Which way does this go?'" And then she'll go out there," said Na'Shiyah.

Their strong bond goes beyond cheerleading. Na'Shiyah said she knows her little sister is always looking up to her, so she wants to be good role-model.

As Na'Shiyah weighs college options for the fall, she admits it's hard thinking about leaving her sister.

"It makes me cry a little bit because, it's like, sometimes I don't want to leave. I want to go to Virginia State but I want to go to Norfolk State or ODU just so I don't leave her," she said.

But, being so close their whole lives, they said they'll figure out a system that keeps them close.

© 2018 WVEC-TV