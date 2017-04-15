Missing Boater Found

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFMY Breaking News
-
UPS driver runs over dog, leaves 'sorry' note
-
Get Your Unclaimed Cash For Free
-
Boy injured at Sun Dial restaurant
-
Yadkin Sheriff Gives Update On Missing Boater
-
Detroit-area doctor faces federal charges for genital mutilating young girls
-
Meteor Spotted in Triad
-
Thank You Jesus Signs
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
PUPPY MILL BUST: Hundreds found in deplorable conditions
More Stories
-
Customers, Employees Forced To Back Of AT&T Store…Apr 15, 2017, 4:10 p.m.
-
Man Thinks He Is Meeting 13-Year-Old For Sex,…Apr 15, 2017, 4:42 p.m.
-
Rescue Crews Find Body Of Missing Boater In Yadkin…Apr 14, 2017, 4:57 p.m.