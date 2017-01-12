Missing Burlington Woman Found Dead

Cheryl Blanchard Flowe (Burlington Police Department)

A missing Burlington woman has been found dead after a Silver Alert was issued for her earlier this week.

Cheryl Blanchard Flowe was found Thursday morning at The Village of Brookwood retirement home by an employee. Flowe, 65, was reported missing on Jan. 4 and a Silver Alert was issued Monday.

A release from the Burlington Police Department said Flowe occasionally visited someone at The Village and she may have had a cognitive impairment.

BPD says there doesn't appear to be anything suspicious about the death. The body will be sent to the N.C. Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about Flowe should contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.

