MISSING: Has Anyone Seen Winter?

GREENSBORO, NC -- Where's winter? That's a question many are asking lately. It seems temperatures can't stay cool for very long, with more spring like warmth on the way this week.

It's been a warm winter, especially lately. January finished about 5 degrees above average, and February has gotten off to a warm start as well. Still, this winter doesn't rank quite as warm as you might think.

So far, this winter is only the 18th warmest on record for the Piedmont. Even last year ranked warmer, as the 16th warmest winter for our area. What's holding us back? December wasn't all that warm, with temperatures right around average, but there is still time to climb higher on the list if we stay warmer in the weeks ahead.





It will continue to feel like spring over the next few days with highs near 70 degrees. Sure, it will start to cool down again by the end of the week, but only for two days. That's been the trend this winter; our cold spells have mainly been limited to just a few days.

Is there any more winter-like weather and chill on the horizon? Well there's plenty of time left with about five weeks remaining, but the weather pattern does look to remain warmer than average over the next week or two. After that, it's certainly possible that we could have some winter bumps before spring settles in for good.

Copyright 2017 WFMY