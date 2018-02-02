Mississippi Pushes Abortion Ban At 15 Weeks, Earliest In US

Abortion (Photo: Enterline Design Services LLC Getty Images/iStockphoto)

JACKSON, MS -- Mississippi lawmakers are pushing ahead with a bill that could make the state the first to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, setting up a possible court challenge.



Mississippi already bans most abortions after 20 weeks. It's tied with North Carolina for the nation's earliest ban.



Members of the Republican-controlled House on Friday passed House Bill 1510 , which would allow exceptions if a woman's life is endangered or a fetus has a severe abnormality. The bill goes to the Senate.



House Judiciary B Committee Chairman Andy Gipson says Mississippi wants to prevent women from being adversely affected by abortion.



Felicia Brown-Williams, state director for Planned Parenthood Advocates Southeast, calls the proposal unconstitutional, saying the U.S. Supreme Court won't allow bans before a fetus can live outside the womb.



