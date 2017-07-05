BOCA RATON, Fla. -- A Florida sheriff's office is investigating after a mixed martial arts fighter was shot and killed during a home invasion, CBS Miami reports.

According to Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies, a group of men entered a residence Monday night in Boca Raton.

A fight broke out, shots were fired, and MMA fighter Aaron Rajman was struck.

The suspects fled in a vehicle.

Why the men entered the home was not known.

Rajman, a well-liked MMA fighter with a big following in the community, died on Tuesday.

Rajman, 25, made his professional MMA debut in 2014. He was also an active member of south Florida's Orthodox Jewish community.

Families with small children were out in the street setting off firecrackers about 15 minutes before the shooting, CBS West Palm Beach affiliate WPEC-TV reports.

MMA Fighter Aaron Rajman Shot to Death During Home Invasion

Luciana Silva told the station her kids were in front of the house where Rajman was gunned down. He even talked with the kids before his death, wishing everyone a happy Fourth of July.

