Montreat Remembers Billy Graham

Billy Graham preaches during the Celebration of Hope on March 12, 2006 at the New Orleans Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

MONTREAT, NC -- Reverend Billy Graham lived most of his live in Montreat, North Carolina. Graham died at his home in Montreat Wednesday morning.

Montreat is a small town. He has a training center there. Graham could have lived anywhere in the world, but he made Montreat his home. Why? His wife, Ruth said so.

He and Ruth married in Montreat 1943. The two of them traveled the world but always called Montreat home.

He had been treated in recent years for cancer, pneumonia and other ailments. His wife, Ruth, died in 2007. Graham reached more than 200 million through his appearances and millions more through his pioneering use of television and radio.

