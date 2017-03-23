Motorcycle Art Is A Huge Hit

The Greenhill Center for N.C. Art has an incredible show going on right now. Its called the M.A.D. Exhibit.

That stands for motorcycles. Art. Design. The exhibit features 23 varieties of bikes spanning through the history of motorcycles and incorporates elements of art and style along the way. Walking into the exhibition visitors are invited into a "lifestyle gallery" featuring a "biker bar" displaying cultural elements related to the motorcycle as well as giving the full effect of what a "hangout" would look like complete with graffiti wall and fully stocked bar for events.

Charlotte artist Ivan Toth Depeña crystalizes the experience of riding a motorcycle by leading the viewer through the exhibition with projections of GoPro footage, racing taillights, flashing red LED strips and a large-scale vinyl design that wraps around the exterior walls of The Gallery. He worked in partnership with two UNC School of the Arts who created a sound installation to fill The Gallery with the subtle humming of motorcycle engines; and programed LED strips to create these sense of brake lights in motion.

If you want to attend you can visit The Greenhill Center for N.C. Art at 200 N. Davie St in downtown Greensboro. You can also call them about ticket information at (336) 333-7460 or visit them online at greenhillnc.org.

Copyright 2017 WFMY