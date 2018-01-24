Mount Airy Main Street Named Top NC Attraction

MOUNT AIRY, NC -- From mountains to coast, North Carolina can boast some of the most popular attractions in the country. USA Today's 10Best site decided to name, well, the best of them all. For four weeks readers voted on popular places to visit - and the winner was right here, in the Triad.

Mount Airy Main Street took the top spot. Main Street, most famously known for it's ties to Mayberry and The Andy Griffith Show, was voted the best attraction in the entire state!

That's not all, another Triad spot was also in the top ten. The International Civil Rights Museum and Center in Greensboro came in at number seven.

The rest of the list looked like this:

Mount Airy Main Street - Mount Airy Battleship North Carolina - Wilmington Biltmore Estate - Asheville Sarah P. Duke Gardens - Durham Grandfather Mountain Blue Ridge Parkway International Civil Rights Center & Museum - Greensboro Cape Lookout National Seashore - Harkers Island Great Smoky Mountains National Park Corolla Wild Horses - Corolla

The Good Morning Show had Lizzie Morrison from Mount Airy Downtown, Inc. and Jessica Roberts from the Mount Airy Tourism Development Authority on to talk about the honor.

"We just have a lot of pride in our hometown," Morrison said.

And that pride could translate into dollars. Being named a top spot puts Mount Airy on a destination list for a new generation.

It'll definitely bring more people to our hometown. It's great publicity that we could've never paid for," Roberts said. "And we're just excited to be recognized by USA Today."

While Mount Airy will always be Mayberry - home to Floyd's Barber Shop, Snappy Lunch and Andy Griffith's favorite and most famous spots - it's also a thriving city with a growing downtown. And the Morrison hopes this new top spot will help spread the word.

"We have a lot of things going on beyond Mayberry," Morrison said. "We have two new breweries and a winery. There's lots of public art and a lot of shopping you can't get anywhere else."

