2 Children Missing After Mother Found Dead in Ark. Creek

Acelynn Wester, 2 and Reilly Scarbrough, 10 (Photo: Polk Co. Sheriff's Office via KSLA)

POLK COUNTY, Ark. – Police are asking for the public's help two find two missing children after their mother was found dead, reports CBS affiliate KSLA.

Reilly James Scarbrough, 10, and Acelynn Carrie Wester, 2, were reportedly last seen April 22.

KSLA reports that on the afternoon of April 25, someone reported seeing a suspicious object in Buffalo Creek southeast of Cove, Arkansas. That led the the discovery of a body that since has been identified as the children's mother, 43-year-old Bethany Jo Wester, of Mena, Arkansas.

Information about the cause of her death has yet to be released, but her death is being investigated as a homicide.

On Thursday, police reportedly found the body of another family member of the missing children. Police say the man was found inside a house in Hatfield and they are investigating whether the two deaths are related to the children's disappearance.

"We have been working around the clock," Sawyer said in a news release. "We are currently investigating the two homicides and looking for the two children. Every agency involved and every officer involved is committed to finding these kids. If anyone has any information on the location of Reilly or Acelynn, please contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the Mena Police Department or the Arkansas State Police."

Authorities urge anyone with any information to immediately call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at (479) 394-2511.

