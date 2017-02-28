Accused Kansas killer thought victims were Iranian

A candle light vigil is held at the end of the Prayer Vigil for the victims of the Austins Bar and Grill shooting on February 26, 2017 in Kansas. Adam W. Purinton has been arrested and charged in the shooting (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images).

A Kansas man accused of fatally shooting a bar patron in Olathe thought he had killed an Iranian immigrant, a bartender told a 911 dispatcher hours after the shooting.

Adam Purinton, 51, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder after witnesses say he walked into Austin's Bar and Grill on Wednesday night, yelled "Get out of my country," and began shooting. Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, was killed and Alok Madasani, 32, was wounded. Both were from India working at a nearby tech firm. A third man who tried to stop the attack also was wounded.

Hours later, a bartender at Clinton, Mo., called 911 and said a man had walked into Applebee's and announced that he had "killed two Iranians." The woman warned police not to arrive with sirens blaring for fear Purinton would "freak out."

Purinton was arrested without incident a short time later.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer, while discussing attacks on Jewish cemeteries, made a passing reference to the shooting at a press briefing Monday. "While the story is evolving, early reports out of Kansas are equally disturbing," Spicer said.



Kuchibhotla worked for the Garmin, and company officials have pledged to ensure that Kuchibhotla's wife will be able to return to the United States after she travels to India for her husband’s burial, The Kansas City Star reports. Garmin said Kuchibhotla had a work permit, which allowed his wife to live and work in the United States.

“My husband came to the United States with lots of dreams,” Dumala said. “We made Kansas our home, we made Olathe our home.

In Kuchibhotla's his southern Indian hometown of Hyderabad, hundreds of friends and families mourned the engineer Tuesday. His parents, Madhusudhan Rao and Parvatha Vardhini, wept as his body was cremated, the Associated Press reported.

Losing a young family member is an unbearable pain, P. L. Narayana, his uncle, told AP.

“It is so cruel. He was such a kind soul, very friendly," he said. "He was so excited that he and his wife were going to start a family soon."

Kuchibhotla’s mother said her son had told her he felt safe in America.

“Now I want my younger son Sai Kiran and his family to come back for good," she told AP. "I will not allow them to go back."

Foreign secretary S Jaishankar, who is visiting USA this week, will voice concerns over security for Indian Americans as well as drive home the point of Indian professionals' contribution to the U.S. economy, the Times of India reported.

USA TODAY