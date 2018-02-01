WFMY
Applebee's is offering a $1 cocktail all February!

Madeline Cuddihy, TEGNA 8:34 AM. EST February 01, 2018

Applebee's is at it again & they are offering another delicious selection of their famous cocktails. All February long, the restaurant chain will offer their famous $1 cocktail deal to their "Bahama Mama" drink!

This island delight is made with white rum, pineapple, lime juice, orange juice & cherry/coconut flavors. This is perfect to get you and your friends out of the winter slump & take a trip to the islands - for literally less than any cup of coffee you can get. 

This deal follows their previous $1 menus, which have included margaritas and Long Island iced teas. 

 

 

