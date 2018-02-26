Body Language Of Reverend Billy Graham's Sermons Over The Years

Billy Graham speaks during his Crusade at Flushing Meadows Corona Park June 25, 2005 in the Queens borough of New York. (Photo: Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

Reverend Billy Graham's sermons have impacted millions of people across the globe. He gave hope, encouragement and strength through his words. Let's take a look at the impact of his body language on his words.

Rev. Graham was a dynamic speaker. In his early years, his body language was authoritative. He used powerful hand gestures to solidify and highlight what he said. He used expansive hand gestures when he spoke with huge audiences as a way to draw you into his sermons. His tone inflections and rate of speech was fast, loud and passionate. When you feel emotion, your body exudes emotion.

As he grew older, his body language changed and wasn't as animated. Energy levels go down as you age. A man of 80 years doesn't have the same energy level of a man of 40. But this didn't take away from his power. Specific hand gestures replaced his expansive ones. He paused more, allowing the audience to reflect on his words. His voice more calm and steady. He showed a quiet power.

Although his body language changed as he aged, his message was constant. Regardless of his energy level, he evoked emotion, passion and change through his words. And, that's dynamic.

