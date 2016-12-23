Reports: Carrie Fisher suffers heart attack mid-flight

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 10: Carrie Fisher attends the 54th New York Film Festival - 'Bright Lights' Photo Cal on October 10, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Carrie Fisher has suffered a heart attack on a flight Friday, according to media reports.

TMZ and The Los Angeles Times reported that the actress, best known for playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars film franchise, was on a flight from London to Los Angeles when she went into cardiac arrest. TMZ reports that the emergency occurred about 15 minutes before landing, and an EMT on the plane administered CPR before landing. The plane arrived just after 12:00 p.m. PST and Fisher was rushed by paramedics to a nearby hospital. The LA Times reported that she was in critical condition.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that they responded to a call from the airport, but would not release any additional information, including the name, age or gender of the patient.

“At 12:11 pm the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call from LAX for a patient that was in cardiac arrest," Erik Scott, spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department, told USA TODAY. "Firefighter paramedics provided advanced life support and aggressively treated the patient whom was transported to a local hospital.”

The actress, 60, has been making waves recently promoting her new memoir, The Princess Diarist. In it she revealed that she and her Star Wars co-star Harrison Ford had an affair on-set that they kept secret for decades.

Fisher's reps did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.

Story developing...