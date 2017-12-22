Customer, Server Burned During Cooking Demo at Indian Restaurant

The table at Rajput Indian Cuisine where a customer and a waiter were both burned during a cooking demonstration on Thursday night. (Photo: Ali Weatherton, 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va.- A woman and a server were burned badly at a restaurant in Ghent Thursday night.

It happened just after 6 pm. at Rajput Indian Cuisine on West 21st Street in Norfolk, Va. A female customer received significant burns to her face and head during a cooking demonstration. The waiter also was burned on both of his arms.

The restaurant opened for a few hours on Friday, but was then closed. An employee told WVEC the owner is in India, and no one wanted to comment on the incident.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Joe Milligan said the Fire Marshal's Office investigating.

"It's really sad and really unfortunate," said customer Cole Smith, adding, "It's really good food, really good service, and really good quality."

Milligan said there was discussion about sending the woman to a burn unit in Richmond.

"It's Christmastime and her family, you don't know, so you just hope and pray that she recovers," said Smith.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2017 WVEC-TV