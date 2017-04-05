WFMY
Close
Live Video Severe Storms Possible Overnight
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Earthquake Shakes Georgians Amidst Wednesday Storms

Christopher Buchanan, WXIA 11:11 PM. EDT April 05, 2017

SPARTA, Ga. -- Not all of today's rumbles in Georgia came from the sky.

Data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows that residents in the area of Sparta, Ga. felt an actual earthquake around 9:30 p.m. The data shows that the quake registered as a 2.4 - very low on the Richter Scale - and originated 3 miles west-southwest of the city in Hancock County.

We're working to gather more details. Did you feel it?

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories