Ten people were killed and many more injured Monday when an explosion rocked a subway train in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, Tass and other Russian news agencies reported.

Ten metro stations were shut down following the blast, Tass said. Photos posted on social media from the scene showed a damaged subway train and people lying on the ground.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was in Russia's second-largest city at the time, offered condolences to families and loved ones of those killed. He said it was too early to speculate on the cause of the blast, the Interfax news agency reported.

Interfax, which put the number of injured at 30, said local prosecutors immediately began a probe into the tragedy.

Tass said the explosion took place near the Sennaya Ploshchad station, an area of the city sometimes known as Hay Square for its history as a trading center for hay, straw and wood.

