Feds: Former Texas Congressman Conspired to Steal $800K

Congressman Steve Stockman is accused of conspiring to steal much more money than first reported.

March 23, 2017

HOUSTON - Newly released court documents claim former Texas congressman Steve Stockman conspired to steal a lot more money than previously reported.

The documents accuse him of taking $800,000 meant for charitable donations.

Two of Stockman's former campaign staffers are also charged. One of them has agreed to testify against Stockman in exchange for a lighter sentence.

