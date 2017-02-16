Firefall wows visitors at California's Yosemite National Park

A photo taken by ilya_ktsn on Flickr , taken a few days before the "Firefall." Photo via the Creative Commons .

The "firefall" phenomenon at California’s Yosemite National Park is back.

In mid-February each year, the sun hits the Horsetail Fall at just the right angle to create an illusion that looks like lava flowing off the side of the cliff instead of water.

The firefall only lasts for a few minutes at sunset, and draws hundreds of visitors hoping to capture an out-of-this-world shot.

Photographer Sangeeta Dey posted a picture of the natural phenomenon on Instagram.

"This year, I feel fortunate to have been one of the firsts to witness it," Dey said in a post. "In fact, I just drove back home after seeing this unforgettable moment."

The Horestail Fall is a seasonal waterfall that only flows in the late winter and early spring.

USA TODAY