Girl Scout cookies are back with 3 new flavors

The most wonderful time of the year has arrived - Girl Scout cookie season.

Madeline Cuddihy, TEGNA 8:07 AM. EST February 06, 2018

If you haven't given up on your New Year's resolution then here is another thing to tempt you with - Girl Scout cookies.

America's favorite girls are back in action in your local areas selling there delicious brands of cookies. Cookie box prices this year are $5 (pending on your area, but this is the norm) and 100% of the revenue from the cookie sales go directly back to the local troop for their incredible Girl Scout experiences! 

There are 3 brand new additions to the cookie lineup including: Trios (made with peanuts & oatmeal), S'mores (coated in chocolate and marshmallow goodness) and Toffee-Tastic (made with real toffee & caramel). The other cookies are: Thin Mints (the all-time bestseller), Caramel deLites, Thanks-A-Lot, Do-Si-Dos, Tagalongs, Savannah Smiles, Lemonades and Trefoils. 

Get them while you can! 

