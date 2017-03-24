8-Year-Old Texas Girl Shot in Head, Killed

WHITNEY - The Hill County Sheriff's Office was investigating the death of an 8-year-old girl, who was shot in the head late Thursday night.

According to the Sheriff's Office, when Whitney Police arrived at the home in the 200 block of FM 1534 around 8:30 p.m. the girl was dead.

No one was arrested. The Sheriff's Office said it appeared the shooting may have been accidental.

The girl was a second grade student at Whitney Independent School District. The district had counselors at Whitney Elementary and Whitney Intermediate Schools.

The students created a mural for the girl that filled up a wall in the school.

Superintendent Gene Solis, posted the following statement on the Whitney ISD Facebook page:

"We are devastated to learn about the loss of a second grader from Whitney Elementary and extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family. Additional counselors and support will be available to meet the needs of our students and staff. Please keep the family and our Whitney ISD community in your thoughts and prayers."

The investigation remained open Friday morning. No names were released.

