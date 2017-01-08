WFMY
Jenna Bush Hager makes first slip at the Golden Globes, asks Pharrell about wrong movie

Cara Kelly , USA TODAY , WUSA 8:43 PM. EST January 08, 2017

A Freudian slip on the red carpet is every host's worst nightmare -- and we're guessing NBC correspondent Jenna Bush Hager is suffering through some tongue-tied regrets right about now.

The daughter of former President George W. Bush, and granddaughter of former President George H. W. Bush, botched the name of the movie that earned Pharrell a nomination for best original score.

Instead of asking the artist about his work on Hidden Figures, a film about female NASA employees who helped the U.S. win the space race, she called the film "Hidden Fences."

 

 

Fences is another Golden Globe nominated film, a Shakespearean family drama set against 1950s suburban Pittsburgh with a tragic African-American patriarch.

Twitter was unforgiving about the flub.

 

 

 

 



